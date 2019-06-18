HC directs clinic to continue stem cell treatment

In an interim relief, the has directed a private clinic to continue with the stem cell treatment being provided to the patients till its further orders.

The court's interim direction came while hearing various petitions challenging the Centre's decision to put in the category of new drugs.

The petitioners were being provided stem cell treatment in in Green Park here.

A Division Bench of justices and said that all details of treatment being provided to the petitioners by the clinic be placed on record with an affidavit.

The court has sought the response of Centre and to file reply on the petition and listed the matter for September 4 for further hearing.

The court has directed authorities concerned to examine whether the products being administered to the petitioners, prima facie, fall within the scope of the expression 'new drugs' as defined under Rule 2(1) (w) of New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019 and communicate the view to the petitioners and the said clinic.

On account of the Centre's fresh notification on 'New Drugs and Clinical Rule 2019', some medications used for the treatment would fall under the definition of 'new drug' and require approval from the authority concerned.

The clinic, which is administering the medicine, cannot function under the new rules until the licence is duly obtained.

--IANS

ak/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)