Ishaan makes it to Janhvi Kapoor's 'forever fam'

After working with each other in "Dhadak" last year, and Ishaan Khatter's on-screen and off-screen chemistry garnered a lot of attention. And now, Janhvi says Ishaan is a part of her "forever fam".

Janhvi, who is often spotted hanging out with Ishaan, recently shared a collage of a few of photographs with him and Shashank Khaitan, who launched her as an with "Dhadak" last year, and other friends. In the monochrome images, they all can be seen having a fun time.

She captioned the images: "Forever fam."

When the young were asked about their relationship by filmmaker-host on his chat show, they both denied the rumours and insisted that they were just good friends.

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the horror comedy "Rooh-Afza". She is also shooting for a film based on IAF Gunjan Saxena, who played an important role during the Kargil War.

