Azam Khan threatens to quit if all sections have not voted for him

Newly elected MP from Mohd said on Friday that if he has not got votes from all sections of the society, he will resign from the within eight days.

Talking to reporters, he said: "I have got votes from all sections of society and this can be verified from polling booths. I want to tell my rivals that if this is not found to be true, I will resign from the "

He said that he would discharge his duties as MP effectively.

The said that it was a matter of introspection why the SP-BSP alliance in did not yield expected results.

"The issue must be discussed and I hope the seniors in my party will do this soon. As far as my case is considered, I can say that injustice has been done to me. If this was not the case, then my lead would have been three lakh votes," he said.

Mohd had been banned from campaigning for three days by the for poll code violation.

He further said that had got a huge mandate and he hoped that the would not behave in a vindictive manner, especially with a section of society.

Referring to his now famous squabble with BJP candidate Jaya Prada, said that he felt that the media was unfair to him. "I did not take anyone's name but still I was blamed."

Azam Khan defeated by 1.09 lakh votes.

