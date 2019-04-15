Controversies rock Rampur, FIR, notices to Azam Khan

A FIR has been lodged against Mohd in for making objectionable remarks against who is contesting the elections on a BJP ticket.

The police have booked Khan under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code for insulting the modesty of a woman.

Khan, while addressing a rally in his constituency on Sunday, had reportedly said: "It took you 17 years to identify the real face of these people but I got to know in 17 days that they ('yeh') wear khaki underwear."

was present at the rally where he made the remarks.

Sushma Swaraj, in a tweet, asked Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav to take note of the statement.

"Mulayam bhai, you are the patriarch of the In Rampur, Draupadi's 'cheer haran' is happening in front of you. Don't commit the mistake of staying silent like Bhishma Pitamah."

The reference to added fuel to the fire and Khan's supporters claimed that it was the who had insulted by comparing her to the mythological character.

The (NCW) has issued a notice to

Citing news reports, the NCW said that the alleged remarks made by him were "offensive, unethical and show disrespect towards the dignity of women".

NCW Under said the Commission strongly condemns such irresponsible and disparaging remarks.

Meanwhile, a visibly upset said on Tuesday that should not be allowed to contest elections after making such remarks.

"He should not be allowed to contest the elections because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There will be no place for women in society. Where will we go? Should I die? Will you be satisfied then? You think that I will get scared and leave but I will not leave," she said.

Mohd Azam Khan, on the other hand, denied having taken the name of Jaya Prada while making the statement.

"I used the word 'inhe' and 'uske' and not even once did I take her name. One particular channel did mischief and added the lady's name. I have the original recording and I am willing to face any court on the matter. The media should also behave responsibly while reporting facts," he said on phone.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan stoked a fresh controversy on Monday when he asked people not to be afraid of officials.

"Do not be afraid of Collectors. You know that our alliance is with Mayawati. When we come to power I will make these Collectors clean her footwear," he said at an election meeting.

