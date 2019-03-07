Rampur: Urdu Gate constructed during SP regime pulled down

The administration on Thursday demolished the 'Urdu Gate', built in district by (SP) Azam Khan, citing the construction as illegal.

The gate constructed during the tenure of the SP government by Khan who was the then urban development was reportedly causing traffic jams.

On Wednesday, officials accompanied by police team reached and used a bulldozer to demolish the gate on the road.

Venting anger over the Yogi Adityanath-led government for its move, Azam Khan's son, Abdullah Azam, who is MLA from Swar-Tanda said, "The demolition of the Urdu Gate shows that Prime and are against the upliftment of Muslims in the society. We will speak to the government regarding the same.

