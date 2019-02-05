'Lego Movie' makes Elizabeth Banks nostalgic

says " Movie" reminds her of her childhood, and brings out her creativity.

"I know I have a connection to It reminds me of my childhood, makes me nostalgic. It brings out creativity. Its something you do with other people," Banks said in a statement to IANS.

The will be back in the 'Lego' universe as Lucy with " Movie 2: The Second Part", which will release in on February 8. Pictures is bringing the film to

She added: "It represents your quiet time and who you are on the inside but also what you want to show the world. It's about something that's super relatable.

"In a way like the first movie was about that father son relationship, your relationship with play, structure, rules, this movie is about human connection, understanding, empathy and all those things that we need to be closer to other people. And that's what I love about it."A standalone adventure, the film builds on the existing narrative from the original "The Lego Movie". The film reunites the eclectic gang of Lego, the heroes of Bricksburg, to save their city.

--IANS

sug/sim

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)