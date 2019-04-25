Steyn ruled out of IPL 2019 due to shoulder injury

(RCB) received a major setback on Thursday as their pace spearhead was ruled out of the remainder of the (IPL) season due to a

Steyn had replaced an injured in the squad. The South African pacer featured in only two matches for his team, picking up four wickets.

" has been prescribed with ample rest due to in his shoulder. On account of state of his health, Dale will not be available to take part further in the ongoing season of IPL," said in a statement.

"His presence has helped the team immensely and we are very thankful for the inspiration and passion that he brought to the squad. The team will deeply miss his and presence around. We wish him a speedy recovery and all the luck for all future endeavours," he added.

Steyn has been named in South Africa's 15-member squad and will hope for a speedy recovery with the showpiece event, slated to be held in England and Wales, just around a month away.

