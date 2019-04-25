Kohli brings back 'Mankad' memories for Ashwin

Virat Kohli's aggression on the field found its match in during their (IPL) encounter at the In fact, their explosive send-offs for each other was the talking point in the high-voltage encounter.

It all started with Ashwin giving Kohli a send-off after the latter was dismissed by for 13. This after Hardus Viljoen dropped him in the second over of the RCB innings.

Not one to forget such things, Kohli waited for his turn and it did come in the last over of the innings. Chasing 203 for victory, needed 27 runs off the final over.

Ashwin started well by hitting Umesh Yadav for a six off the first ball. But his attempt to hit another one out of the park landed in the hands of Kohli at long-on.

Not only did Kohli celebrate in his typical aggressive style, he also mocked Ashwin for 'Mankading' Rajasthan Royals batsman earlier in the league. An angry Ashwin was seen throwing his gloves in the dugout.

Speaking after the match, Ashwin said: "I just play with passion, so does he (Virat). That's it. As simple as that."

--IANS

kk/bbh/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)