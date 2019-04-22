BAI rejects shuttlers' charge of Asia C'ship snub

The Association of (BAI) on Monday rubbished claims of Indian shuttlers H.S. and that administrative goof-ups had robbed them of participation at the Asia Championship.

"Based on the e-mail received from Asia, we were asked to send names of two players each for men singles, women's singles; three names each for men's and women's doubles and 4 players for mixed doubles" BAI said in a statement.

"The draw that was published based on the world ranking of players, mentioned Srikanth (world ranking 6) and Verma (world ranking 11) in the main draw as per the ranking eligibility list published by Badminton Asia and the same was followed to send the players for the Championships," it said.

will be represented by and in men's singles at the event in Wuhan, China, starting Tuesday. Allegedly, the BAI didn't confirm entries of and Praneeth to organisers.

had been battling a since last year and thus missed out on a lot of time. He reached the quarterfinals at Open, but with this, he won't have the chance to defend his semifinal ranking points.

"Almost 10 entries have been missed even though players had sent their names before the deadline and they are not even apologising for it," Prannoy claimed. He also alleged due to late ticket confirmation, travelling for tournaments too had become difficult.

According to him, they were stranded in Hong Kong during the Asia Mixed team championship, apparently, due to another BAI goof-up.

"When we went to Hong Kong for ABC mixed team event, we were stranded at the airport for two hours. There was no for us because BAI didn't send the request to the organisers," he said.

"The BAI sent in the request for Hong Kong event in the form of event (individual event). Can you imagine that?," Prannoy said.

--IANS

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)