India ensured of four medals at Asian Boxing

In a highly-anticipated repeat of the 49kg final, (52kg) knocked out the reigning Olympic gold medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov, while Kavinder Singh (56kg) stunned 2017 world champion confirming four medals for at the Asian Championships 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday.

Ever since the draw had been announced, all eyes were on Panghal's bout with Dusmatov, a two-time gold medallist at the Asian Championships and a world silver medallist. The Rohtak was making his continental competitive debut in the 52kg this time. But the result remained the same.

In the fourth career meeting between the two, the Strandja Cup gold medallist made it two in a row over Dusmatov with a deadly 4-1 blow to lay his hands on his second medal from this competition after a bronze in 2017. It was Dusmatov who had halted Panghal's run two years ago.

"All the strategies that I made with coaches came to good use today. I am very happy and this motivates me further to take the gold. I'll keep making the right strategies for my next bouts as well and will return home with nothing less than a gold," said an elated Panghal after the win.

Kavinder Singh (56kg) was the star of the show for in the morning session on the first day of quarter-final action. Carrying his scintillating form from the GeeBeeBoxing tournament in where he landed a gold, the Uttarakhand pugilist dug deep to see off 2017 world champion of 3-2 in a hard-fought match.

The big win over the two-time Asian Championships bronze medallist secured his maiden medal from this high-profile continental event.

The fast-rising Sonia Chahal, 21, of showed a lot of maturity and calmness in her 3-2 win over Korea's This was Chahal's second consecutive victory over Jo after getting the better of her in the World Championships semi-finals last year.

After a silver medal from the World Championships at home in 2018, the girl is now aiming for a gold at this tournament.

Makran Cup gold medallist and national champion Deepak (49kg) did not even have to enter the ring as he was given a walkover by Afghanistan's Ramish Rahmani due to The semi-final berth has insured Deepak his first Asian Championships medal.

2018 World Championships bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), however, succumbed to a 0-5 defeat to reigning world champion after losing to the Chinese in the semi-finals of the world event last year.

(81kg) too departed from the competition following a 0-5 knockout delivered by her mighty opponent, the three-time world champion Xiaoli Yang of

Also to bow out was (64kg), whose journey was ended by Mongolia's Chinzorig Baatarsukh in a tough 3-2 split decision.

