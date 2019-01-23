Saina wins; Praneeth, Subhankar lose in Indonesia Masters

India's Nehwal struggled her way into the second round but compatriots B Sai and failed to cross the opening hurdle at the USD 350,000 Masters here Wednesday.

Eighth seeded Saina, who had reached the semifinals last week at the Masters, recovered from a first-game loss to secure a 7-21 21-16 21-11 win over local hope Dinar Dyah Ayustine, ranked 50th. It was Saina's third win over Ayustine.

The 28-year-old from will next face another Indonesian Fitriani Fitriani, against whom she has a 4-0 head-to-head record.

National champions Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy also dished out a fighting game to notch up a 14-21 21-19 21-15 win over Denmark's Mads Pieler Kolding and Niclas Nohr in the men's doubles.

In the men's singles, 2017 champion was sent packing 12-21 16-21 by Olympic champion of in 40 minutes, while Subhankar, who had won his maiden title at SaarLorLux Open in last year, fought hard before going down 14-21 21-19 15-21 against former World champion of

bronze medallist pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the competition, losing 14-21 14-21 to Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in the women's doubles opener.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)