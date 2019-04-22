Delhi ask Rajasthan to bat (Toss)

Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) contest at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Monday.
While the hosts squad remained unchanged, Delhi made one change in their playing eleven as Chris Morris replaced Sandeep Lamichhane.
Rajasthan lie at the seventh place in the points table with just three wins from nine games while Delhi stands third after six wins from 10 games.
Playing XI:
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Steven Smith (Captain), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma
