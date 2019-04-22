Delhi ask Rajasthan to bat (Toss)

Capitals' won the toss and opted to bowl against Royals in an (IPL) contest at the here on Monday.

While the hosts squad remained unchanged, made one change in their playing eleven as replaced

lie at the seventh place in the points table with just three wins from nine games while stands third after six wins from 10 games.

Playing XI:

Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), (Captain), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

