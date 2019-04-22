Jhulan Goswami to headline CSJC annual awards

Jhulan Goswami, the worlds highest wicket-taker in womens One-day Internationals; Sambaran Banerjee, Bengals winning and former national selector; and Sukumar Samajpati, former and Maidan legend, will be among the recipients at the annual awards programme of the Journalists Club (CSJC), here on Tuesday.

Goswami will be given the Sportsperson of the Year award. Banerjee and Samajpati will get Lifetime Achievement awards.

Special awards will be given to Asian Games' gold medallists in and Shibnath De Sarkar, Payel Chowdhury, of the kabaddi team that won silver in the Asian Games, and player

and ATK full back Pritam Kotal was adjudged Best and Tanusree Sarkar, Best will get the Best Athlete's award.

--IANS

dm/kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)