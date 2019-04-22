JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

US ends Iran oil waiver, India says studying implications

Business Standard

Jhulan Goswami to headline CSJC annual awards

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Jhulan Goswami, the worlds highest wicket-taker in womens One-day Internationals; Sambaran Banerjee, Bengals Ranji Trophy winning captain and former national selector; and Sukumar Samajpati, former India winger and Maidan legend, will be among the recipients at the annual awards programme of the Calcutta Sports Journalists Club (CSJC), here on Tuesday.

Goswami will be given the Sportsperson of the Year award. Banerjee and Samajpati will get Lifetime Achievement awards.

Special awards will be given to Asian Games' gold medallists in bridge Pranab Bardhan and Shibnath De Sarkar, Payel Chowdhury, captain of the India kabaddi team that won silver in the Asian Games, and young chess player Neelash Saha.

India and ATK full back Pritam Kotal was adjudged Best Footballer and Tanusree Sarkar, Best Cricketer. Lily Das will get the Best Athlete's award.

--IANS

dm/kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 21:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU