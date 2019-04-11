Balloting for Lok Sabha polls begins in Mizoram

The balloting for the lone constituency in began on Thursday under heavy security cover, officials said.

According to the election officials, the polling began at 7 am in 1,175 polling stations and will continue till 5 pm.

A total of 787,777 electorates would decide the electoral fortune of six candidates, including a woman.

Besides the lone seat election, by-poll for the seat was also being held on Thursday.

The by-election to the seat was necessitated after Zoram People's Movement's (ZPM) vacated it to retain his Serchhip constituency.

