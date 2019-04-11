Balloting for Lok Sabha polls begins in Mizoram

The balloting for the lone Lok Sabha constituency in Mizoram began on Thursday under heavy security cover, officials said.
According to the election officials, the polling began at 7 am in 1,175 polling stations and will continue till 5 pm.
A total of 787,777 electorates would decide the electoral fortune of six candidates, including a woman.
Besides the lone Lok Sabha seat election, by-poll for the Aizawl West-1 Assembly seat was also being held on Thursday.
The by-election to the Aizawl West-1 Assembly seat was necessitated after Zoram People's Movement's (ZPM) legislator Lalduhoma vacated it to retain his Serchhip constituency.
