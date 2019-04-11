Balloting for Lok Sabha polls begins in Mizoram

JUST IN
IANS  |  Aizawl 

The balloting for the lone Lok Sabha constituency in Mizoram began on Thursday under heavy security cover, officials said.

According to the election officials, the polling began at 7 am in 1,175 polling stations and will continue till 5 pm.

A total of 787,777 electorates would decide the electoral fortune of six candidates, including a woman.

Besides the lone Lok Sabha seat election, by-poll for the Aizawl West-1 Assembly seat was also being held on Thursday.

The by-election to the Aizawl West-1 Assembly seat was necessitated after Zoram People's Movement's (ZPM) legislator Lalduhoma vacated it to retain his Serchhip constituency.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 07:48 IST

