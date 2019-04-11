Lok Sabha polls: Voting begins in Jammu and Kashmir

Voting for the Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu and the Lok Sabha constituencies began on Thursday morning, poll officials said.

Voting started at 7 a.m.. It will end at 6 p.m.

"Voting has started peacefully in the Jammu and Lok Sabha constituencies under tight security," the officials said.

Voters were seen lined up outside polling stations in Jammu's rural areas of R.S.Pura, Suchetgarh, Samba and Nowshera.

In urban areas like Gandhinagar, Chinni, Satwari, voters came out in ones and twos in the morning as authorities said the turnout was likely to pick up as the day progresses.

In the Lok Sabha seat, very few voters came out in the morning especially in urban centre's like Sopore, Baramulla old town, Kupwara and Bandipora.

Reports from border areas like Gurez, Karnah and Uri of Baramulla said voters started coming out in good numbers to exercise their franchise in the morning.

