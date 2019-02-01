Banerjee for pre-poll common minimum agenda of 'gathbandhan'

Minister and Trinamool supremo on Friday favoured drawing up a common minimum agenda of the anti-BJP 'gathbandhan' (alliance) before the polls, but said she was game if other parties agreed otherwise.

Replying to queries from mediapersons here on when the anti-BJP opposition would announce its common minimum agenda, Banerjee said: "Let the election be over. This can be done before or after the elections.

"I am in favour of drawing up a common minimum agenda programme before the election. But if all parties agree otherwise, I cannot supersede other political parties. I have great respect for everybody... I have respect for all regional parties," she said.

In this context, Banerjee referred to minister and "I respect even Naveenji, though he is not with us, but he belongs to a regional party".

