Jaitley hopes to be back soon

-
ALSO READ
Arun Jaitley to resume charge as finance minister
Union Cabinet approves interim Budget 2019-20
Note-ban highly ethical move, not merely political: Jaitley
Government appoints Piyush Goyal as interim finance minister as Arun Jaitley gets medical treatment
Jaitley lauds CM Shivraj for growth and development in MP
-
"I am much better now. You won't have to wait very long," remarked Union Minister Arun Jaitley who is in New York convalescing after a surgery.
He was replying to a question from reporters through video conferencing when they greeted him and wished him a speedy recovery.
Asked when he would be back in Delhi, he said, "Hopefully soon".
Jaitley, who presented the last five Budgets of the Narendra Modi government, has been in the US for more than a fortnight for medical treatment.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who presented the Interim Budget, had been given additional charge of Finance and Jaitley had been made Minister without portfolio.
--IANS
vv-vsc/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU