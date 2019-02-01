Jaitley hopes to be back soon

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

"I am much better now. You won't have to wait very long," remarked Union Minister Arun Jaitley who is in New York convalescing after a surgery.

He was replying to a question from reporters through video conferencing when they greeted him and wished him a speedy recovery.

Asked when he would be back in Delhi, he said, "Hopefully soon".

Jaitley, who presented the last five Budgets of the Narendra Modi government, has been in the US for more than a fortnight for medical treatment.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who presented the Interim Budget, had been given additional charge of Finance and Jaitley had been made Minister without portfolio.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 21:28 IST

