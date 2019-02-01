Jaitley hopes to be back soon

"I am much better now. You won't have to wait very long," remarked Jaitley who is in convalescing after a

He was replying to a question from reporters through when they greeted him and wished him a speedy recovery.

Asked when he would be back in Delhi, he said, "Hopefully soon".

Jaitley, who presented the last five Budgets of the Narendra Modi government, has been in the US for more than a fortnight for medical treatment.

Piyush Goyal, who presented the Interim Budget, had been given additional charge of Finance and Jaitley had been made

--IANS

vv-vsc/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)