Bangladesh approves draft law banning child labour

The on Monday approved the draft of a law banning child labour in the country with provisions for stringent punishment to offenders.

The draft was approved at a cabinet meeting with Sheikh in the chair, quoted as saying.

The proposed " Labour (Amendment) Act" stipulates that anybody who engages child labour will be fined about $60.

In line with the draft, children aged 14-18 will only be allowed to do light work. The country's existing allows the minimum age for light work at 12.

The move comes as the phenomenon of child labour in is on the rise in various informal sectors, including small factories and workshops, on the street, in home-based businesses and domestic employment.

According to the definition, there are about 3.2 million child labourers in

