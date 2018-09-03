Myanmar jails Reuters reporters for 7 years

Two reporters were jailed on Monday for seven years for violating a state during their reporting of the crisis, a court said, in the case that has drawn outrage for its attack on freedom.

The two journalists were being tried since 2017 for breaching Myanmar's Official while investigating violence against Muslims in the Rakhine state by the army, the reported.

Reporters and were arrested on the night of December 12 after meeting with two police officers who, according to the defendants, handed them confidential documents, the news reported.

Since then, both have been held without bail and have appeared 30 times before the court, which started a preliminary investigation on January 9 and formally filed charges on July 9.

The case has been widely seen as a test of press freedom in

They have maintained their innocence, saying they were set up by the police.

"Today is a sad day for Myanmar, journalists and Kyaw Soe Oo, and press freedom anywhere," said

The verdict comes a year after the crisis in Rakhine state came to a head when a militant group attacked several police posts. The military responded with a brutal crackdown against the Rohingya minority.

The UN has said leading figures in should be investigated and prosecuted for genocide.

access to Rakhine is strictly controlled by the government so it is difficult to get reliable news from the region.

--IANS

in/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)