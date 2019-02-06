JUST IN
Bangladesh, Indian Foreign Ministers to hold consultative meeting

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen will co-chair the Fifth Joint Consultative Committee meeting with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj here on Friday, an official statement said.

Momen, who is on a three-day visit to India, will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, it said.

It is the first high-level visit from Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina's victory in the parliamentary elections.

The two sides will also sign agreements during the visit.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 23:36 IST

