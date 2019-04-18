Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar cast vote

Popular Tamil stars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith and Suriya among others cast their vote here on Thursday.

Other members of the Tamil film fraternity who also voted included Sivakarthikeyan, Sirish, Karthi, Jyothika, Dhanush, Shruti Haasan, GV Prakash Kumar, and Trisha.

Superstar was one of the earliest stars to cast his vote.

and was accompanied by his daughter to vote.

voted along with his wife

Vijay chose to go alone to vote, and videos of the star standing in a long queue near a polling booth here went viral on

Suriya was accompanied by his wife Jyothika, as well as his brother and his wife

Dressed in a white shirt and dhoti, went alone to vote.

--IANS

hp/rb/bg

