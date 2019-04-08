Battle royale on cards as KKR take on CSK (Preview)

In-form (CSK) will meet a match when they take on (KKR) in their encounter at the here on Tuesday.

While CSK have been at the top of their game at home, KKR are sitting at the top of the points table with four wins from five games. Although both the teams are equal on points -- eight apiece -- KKR have a better net run-rate of +1.058 over CSK's +0.159.

CSK will go into the match with a lot of confidence as they defended a modest 160 in their last home fixture against Kings XI Punjab after the visitors looked like running away with the game at one point of time.

In the end, it was cool who showed great leadership skills to pull things back in favour of the defending champions.

KKR go into the match after another clinical finish, as they walloped Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in a one-sided contest. They first restricted Royals to 139/3 before chasing down the target in just 14 overs with and giving their team a flying start.

KKR's ability to shine on the slow wicket will stand them in good stead when they take on CSK on what will again be a wicket on the slower side, as has been the case with the Chepauk tracks from the start of the tournament.

The fact that KKR have the best spin line-up along with CSK will ensure that would seek a track that is slightly more sporting.

On their day, the likes of Narine, and can spin a web around the best of the batsmen and that will definitely be on the mind of the CSK think-tank.

All in all, it will be a mouth-watering clash between two of the best teams in the league.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: ( and wicketkeeper), Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Sam Billings, Mohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dhruv Shorey, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N. Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, K.M. Asif

Kolkata Knight Riders: ( and wicketkeeper), Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Yarra Prithviraj, K.C. Cariappa, Rinku Singh, Lockie Ferguson

--IANS

bbh/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)