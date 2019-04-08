Graham Reid appointed Indian men's hockey coach

has named as the new of the Indian men's team. The 54-year-old will join the team in Bengaluru shortly for the ongoing national camp at the Authority of

Reid has a decorated playing career as the for the Australian national team and was part of the silver medal winning team at the 1992 Barcelona He was also part of the Australian squad that won back-to-back in 1984, 1985 and 1989, 1990.

With 130 international caps, Reid took to coaching a national team when he was appointed in 2009 for

During this tenure, he was elevated to the position and he guided the Australian team to their fifth consecutive in 2012.

He was named in 2014 where he contributed to the Australian squad's reign as world no.1 team. Under his guidance, they won the semi-final in and went on to win the final in Raipur the same year.

A member of the Hall of Fame, Reid moved to the in 2017 to serve as the of which he was part of as a in 1993 and 1994.

In his recent stint, he worked as the for the team which won the silver medal at the 2018 men's

" is backed by a successful career as a and also comes with strong coaching experience, having worked with the Australian and the national teams. We are hopeful his experience and expertise will help the Indian men's hockey team achieve desirable results leading up to and at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," stated Hockey

Expressing his delight over taking on a new assignment, Reid said: "It's an honour and a privilege to be appointed as of the Indian men's hockey team. No other country has a history in this sport that can compare to India. As an I have enjoyed watching first hand, the steady rise of the Indian team to one of the most exciting and threatening teams in world hockey.

"I have a passion for the fast and attacking brand of hockey that India plays which marries closely with the Australian style. I am looking forward to working with Hockey India, SAI, MYAS, team support staff and players with the continuation of positive development of the team in the lead up to the Tokyo "

--IANS

bbh/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)