Bay of Bengal depression to turn into cyclonic storm

The (IMD) on Friday said the depression over the and adjoining southeast lay centred at about 1,440 km southeast of Chennai.

According to the IMD, the depression is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours and turn into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours.

The storm, thereafter, is very likely to move northwestwards off the coast during next 96 hours and reach north and the south coast on the evening of April 30.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places in over April 29-30, and over north coastal on April 30 and May 1.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places are also very likely over south coastal on April 30 and light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over coastal on May 1, the IMD said.

