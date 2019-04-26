Uttarakhand firms' closure to render hundreds jobless

Hundreds of people are set to lose their jobs after the district administrations in on Friday began closing 17 factories for causing pollution.

"We have started closing 17 factories for creating pollution in the state under the High Court's orders," said S.P. Subudhi, Member of the Protection and Board (UEPPCB).

In 2018, the had asked the UEPPCB, a state-run nodal agency, to prepare a list of all those factories which were causing pollution under the various air and water norms.

Pankaj Gupta, of the Industries Association of (IAU), said hundreds of people are likely to lose their jobs following the closure of these factories and expressed anger over the working style of the state board.

said a total of seven factories are being closed in the district for causing pollution. Rawat along with senior officials went to the Haridwar Industrial Estate on Friday and started closing factories in the premises which include Sharda Motors, and Auto factories.

Recently, the UEPPCB had asked the (UPCL) to disconnect the power connection of these factories.

On Thursday, the located in Nainital showed strong displeasure after the UEPPCB stated that all those companies which were served notices for causing pollution were not closed due to the laxity of the district administration.

Following this, the had asked the to take immediate action and file a compliance report by Monday.

Acting swiftly on the High Court's orders, all the district administrations started closing factories in their areas.

Seven factories were being closed in district. Similarly, one factory each is being closed in Dehradun, Chamoli and Pauri districts.

--IANS

str/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)