Brazilian has signed a decree to abolish daylight savings time (DST) in the South American nation, where it has been an annual practice since the mid-1980s to advance clocks one hour during the summer as an

The said on Thursday he based the decision on technical studies showing that DST no longer results in significant conservation, though he also pointed to concerns about the negative effect of the time change on Brazilians' health and well-being, reports news.

"It is a desire of the Brazilian population," said, alluding to polls indicating that 55 per cent of the people disapprove of the time change.

"I didn't like it much either," he said during the signing ceremony at the presidential palace.

Ministry says it found that the initial advantage of advancing the clocks to add hours of natural light in the evenings had evaporated due to changes in consumer habits and, above all, to the modernisation of

In Brazil, the shift to DST would usually come in October or November, on the eve of the start of the austral summer in December, and the nation would return to standard time in February or March.

The DST period coincided with Brazil's high tourist season and adding an extra hour of sunlight was viewed as a boon to tourism, especially in and other coastal cities known for their beaches.

In 2001, the extended the DST period to four months amid a severe shortage of The said then that the government hoped to cut by 3 per cent during the summer.

Daylight savings time was adopted by for the first time in 1931 and started being implemented annually in the mid-1980s.

