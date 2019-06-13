BDL, Navy sign Rs 1,187 cr contract for torpedoes

(BDL) has signed a contract worth Rs. 1,187.82 crore for supply of heavy weight to the Indian Navy, an official statement said on Thursday.

The contract was signed by N.P. Diwakar, (Technical), BDL and Nidhi Chhibber, (Maritime & Systems) in the Defence Ministry in New Delhi, according to the statement.

The execution of contract will be in next 42 months. The weapon will be manufactured at under collaboration with the and (DRDO).

The heavy weight torpedo or the 'Varunastra' is a ship-launched, electrically propelled underwater weapon equipped with one of the most advanced The weapon system uses its own intelligence in tracing the target, it added.

