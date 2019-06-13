Congress condoles death of IAF personnel killed in AN-32 crash

The on Thursday condoled the death of 13 (IAF) officials who were killed in the aircraft crash in

took to twitter to condole the death of the 13 IAF personnel, saying that for 10 days hoped and prayed for them.

"For over 10 days has hoped and prayed that our 13 Air Warriors on the missing IAF were safe. Sadly, it is now confirmed that all 13 have perished in a crash. My deepest condolences to the families of our 13 brave men in uniform. You are in my thoughts and prayers," the tweeted.

The Congress leaders' remarks came soon after the IAF announced that all the 13 people on board the aircraft which crashed are dead.

A team of rescuers had spotted the wreckage of the plane in a heavily forested mountainous terrain on Thursday.

The IAF identified the dead as Wing G.M. Charles, H. Vinod, Flight Lts R. Thapa, A. Tanwar, S. Mohanty and M.K. Garg, K.K. Mishra, Anoop Kumar, Sherin, Leading Aircraft Man S.K. Singh and Pankaj, Non and

On Tuesday, the IAF spotted the missing plane's wreckage 16 km north of Lipo, northeast of Tato, at about 12,000 feet above sea level, with the help of an helicopter after eight days of involving armed forces and police.

The AN-32 took off on June 3 from the Jorhat airbase in for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh's district bordering China, but lost contact with the ground agencies within 35 minutes.

