Coast Guard saves Indian Army officer from drowning off Goa beach

A Pune-based was rescued in a joint operation by lifeguards and the at South Goa's fort, after the slipped on rocks and fell into the rough sea.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at the rocky stretch of beach near the popular fort, which the 26-year-old Army had frequented during his holiday.

"We received a call from the police authorities around 1.30 pm. Our chopper was airborne and we managed to rescue the person from the sea in ten minutes," Deputy General told reporters here.

He, however, did not disclose the name of the rescued officer.

The officer was immediately shifted to the nearby hospital INHS Jeevanti and his condition is reported to be stable.

Swimming on Goa's beaches has already been banned, following the impending arrival of the monsoon due to the rough nature of the sea. Conditions offshore have worsened even more due to the passing of off the state's coastline.

Drishti Marine, a private management agency, which has been appointed by the for the safety of beach goers has issued an advisory against swimming and frequenting rocky areas on the coastline.

