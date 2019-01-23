Sitharaman launches TN Aerospace and Defence Industrial Policy

-
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday launched the Tamil Nadu Aerospace and Defence Industrial Policy here and invited the industry to invest in these sectors, assuring them of support by the Central government.
Speaking at the inaugural function of the second Global Investors Meet, organised by the Tamil Nadu government, Sitharaman said the Central government is taking reforms in a courageous manner and the biggest one is the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
These reforms have made India an ideal destination for investment, she added.
Citing a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report, Sitharaman said Indian economic growth would sustain.
While talking about the present industry scenario in the country, she said India is seen as a bright spark all over the world for its ease of doing business.
