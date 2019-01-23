Sitharaman launches TN Aerospace and Defence Industrial Policy

Sitharaman on Wednesday launched the Aerospace and Defence Industrial Policy here and invited the industry to invest in these sectors, assuring them of support by the

Speaking at the inaugural function of the second Global Investors Meet, organised by the government, Sitharaman said the is taking reforms in a courageous manner and the biggest one is the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

These reforms have made an ideal destination for investment, she added.

Citing a recent (IMF) report, Sitharaman said Indian economic growth would sustain.

While talking about the present industry scenario in the country, she said is seen as a bright spark all over the world for its ease of doing business.

