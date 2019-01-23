JUST IN
ITC net profit rises 3.85% in Q3

IANS  |  Kolkata 

FMCG major ITC Ltd on Wednesday reported a 3.85 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in its standalone net profit to Rs 3,209.07 crore for the third quarter ending on December 31, 2018 as compared to Rs 3,090.20 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Driven mainly by FMCG, agri business and paperboards, paper and packaging, its gross revenue for the quarter soared to Rs 11,340.15 crore, up by 15.1 per cent from Rs 9,852.74 crore in the corresponding period last year.

