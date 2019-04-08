Bengal CEO assures security to poll officials, voters

In the wake of a demonstration by polling officials saying they are "apprehensive" of their safety, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ariz on Monday assured security to all of them.

A group of polling officials organised protests in Coochbehar, and South Kolkata, saying they fear for their security ever since a Rajkumar Ray's body was found on train track near north during last year's Panchayat election.

"In different parts of the state, apprehensions have been expressed by the polling officials in training classes concerning their safety and security. It is hereby stated for information of all that there shall be adequate security arrangements at the polling stations," said during the launch of a website created by DEO of North Kolkata to train polling officials.

He mentioned that the (EC) has ensured that the safety and security of presiding and polling officials are given highest priority.

"Armed security personnel will be there at all polling stations," he said.

told reporters that they will play the party theme song composed by till they get a clarification on omission of words suggested by EC. They were asked to change the words 'Didi' (sister) and 'pishi' (aunt).

Asked if the Commission will take any legal action against the party for playing the song despite instruction, Additional said: "We have asked for a written reply. We do not take any step outside the legal periphery."

In a message for the common people, mentioned that no one should worry as "it is the EC's mandate to conduct free and fair elections".

Four members of a family from West Bengal's district approached the office with a complaint that during the Panchayat election, they were beaten up and had to leave their home.

"We are away from our home for last six months and police are also not helping us. We want to go back to our home and also give vote during the election," Sheikh Ekramul, 28, told reporters here.

Basu mentioned that the office "will definitely take some step" regarding the family's complaint.

--IANS

bnd/ssp/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)