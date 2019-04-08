BJP sets 2022 date for achievement of 75 goals

When will celebrate 75th Independence Year in 2022, the country would have fulfilled 75 goals related to agriculture, infrastructure, economy, governance, education, etc, the BJP said here on Monday.

Releasing manifesto for Lok Sabha elections with the tagline "Sankalpit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat" (Committed India, Strong India), the (BJP) said doubling of farm income, investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in higher education, housing for all, 100 per cent electrification, clean Ganga and 'Gaganyaan' mission would be achieved by 2022.

Also, creation of 10,000 new organisations, pension for small and marginal farmers above 60 years, digitisation of land records, toilet in every household, access to safe and potable drinking water, electrification of all railway tracks, establishment of 1.5 lakh health centres and improving (GDP) share from manufacturing sector, are among the 75 goals.

has demonstrated "his commitment" that when would celebrate 75th year of Independence in 2022, the message of transformation would be taken to every Indian, the BJP said.

Adequate avenues would be created for better price realisation for farm produce, and efforts would be made to maximise income support to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme along with facilitating interest-free loans, land records digitisation and improved irrigation, it said.

Ensuring to all, LPG connection to all poor rural households, completion of phase-1 of Bharatmala Project, doubling length of National Highways, better air connectivity, and achieving 175 GW of are among the plans for infrastructure improvement.

Also, equipping all railway stations with Wi-Fi, completion of dedicated freight corridor and conversion of all viable tracks to broad gauge will be done.

To improve healthcare, the party said primary medical care would be provided to the poor at their doorstep through 'tele-medicine', the doctor-population ratio would be improved and efforts would be made to reduce malnourishment.

Improving India's ranking in 'ease of doing business', imposing civil liability for technical and procedural defaults of a minor nature are on the party's list to boost economy.

It said the party wanted to complete digitisation of the government processes, digital delivery of the government services, and widening of services network for the good governance.

Efforts would also be made to end crop residue burning to reduce air pollution, it said.

The BJP said it intended to increase female workforce participation and ensure justice for Muslim women by enacting the law against 'triple talaq'.

