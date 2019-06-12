Bengal doctors' strike: Congress MP seeks PM Modi's intervention

-
Senior Bengal Congress leader and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing him about the ongoing "cease work" of junior doctors in all hospital across the state and requested his intervention to restore normalcy.
Chowdhury also claimed that "a state of anarchy has descended upon West Bengal".
"I am drawing your attention to the grave situation prevailing in West Bengal where doctors of all hospitals (government and private) have ceased to work," Chowdhury wrote, adding the patients across Bengal are in a vulnerable state.
"You are requested to intervene as early as possible to restore normalcy," he wrote to Modi.
protesting against the brutal attack on two junior doctors by the family members of a dead patient in Kolkata's state-run NRS medical College and Hospital on Monday night, the doctors across the state stopped work at the outpatient departments (OPDs) in all hospital in the state on Wednesday.
The 'cease work' was held in all the state-run hospitals in Bengal on Tuesday.
