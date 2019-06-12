Bengal doctors' strike: Congress MP seeks PM Modi's intervention

Senior Bengal on Wednesday wrote to informing him about the ongoing "cease work" of junior doctors in all hospital across the state and requested his intervention to restore normalcy.

also claimed that "a state of anarchy has descended upon West Bengal".

"I am drawing your attention to the grave situation prevailing in where doctors of all hospitals (government and private) have ceased to work," wrote, adding the patients across Bengal are in a vulnerable state.

"You are requested to intervene as early as possible to restore normalcy," he wrote to

protesting against the brutal attack on two junior doctors by the family members of a dead patient in Kolkata's state-run NRS medical College and Hospital on Monday night, the doctors across the state stopped work at the outpatient departments (OPDs) in all hospital in the state on Wednesday.

The 'cease work' was held in all the state-run hospitals in Bengal on Tuesday.

