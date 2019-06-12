KCR invites Maharashtra, Andhra CMs for irrigation project inauguration

In another gesture aimed at improving ties with the neighbouring states, Minister on Wednesday invited his and counterparts as guests for the inauguration of the lift irrigation project on June 21.

Rao spoke to Minister over telephone on Wednesday and invited him for the event.

According to Chief Minister's Office, accepted the invitation and expressed his consent to attend for the inauguration of the project.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, will visit shortly to personally extend an invitation to Fadnavis.

Earlier, the CMO said KCR decided to invite his counterpart Y.S. Jagan as the chief guest.

The CMO said KCR would visit shortly to invite to the event.

Built on the Godavari river, the project is expected to change the face of

The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2016 after and solved their disputes over sharing of Godavari waters. The agreement between the two states cleared decks for the project.

(YSRCP) chief as the then of opposition in had opposed it and accused Telangana of diverting Godavari waters. He had also accused then of failure to protect the state's interests.

However, after Jagan Reddy-led YSRCP to power in Andhra Pradesh, the two Chief Ministers took the initiative to forge friendly relations. KCR had visited to attend Jagan Reddy's swearing-in on May 30 and underlined the need for both the states to work together for the mutual benefit of the people.

KCR had said on Telangana Formation Day on June 2 that will create history as the largest lift irrigation project built in the fastest mode.

"Constructing such a large project in such a short period of two-and-a-half years is proof to government's efficiency and technological excellence," he had said.

The government is making preparations to lift 2 tmc (thousand million cubic feet) of Godavari water per day from the beginning July-end.

The project would supply sufficient irrigated water to grow two crops a year in 45 lakh acres of land in 16 districts.

KCR announced that the irrigation department was prepared to demonstrate the engineering excellence of lifting water Afrom 90 meters above sea level to 618 meters.

