An Indian woman was among the 26 people injured in a missile attack by Yemen's rebel militia on on Wednesday, a of the Saudi-led Arab coalition involved in the war said.

The attack took place in the morning, state-run reported, citing a statement given by Col

A projectile fired by the militia hit the arrival hall at in southwestern province, he said, adding that 26 passengers of different nationalities were injured by the projectile, including three women (from India, and Saudi Arabia) and two Saudi children.

Eight of the moderately injured were transferred to a hospital for treatment, while 18 were treated at the site for There was also some physical damage to the airport lounge, the report said.

Civil aviation authorities later said that airport operations and air traffic have resumed.

Col Al-Maliki said that the military and security forces were working to determine the type of projectile used in the attack and added that the "Iran-backed militia said that it used a cruise missile".

"The claimed through its for the attack, which constitutes a clear recognition for targeting civilians and civilian objects that are subject to special protection under international humanitarian law, thus could amount to a war crime of targeting civilians and civilian objects in a systematic manner," he said.

The said that only military action will end Houthi terrorism, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Palestine, and also condemned the missile strike.

Bahraini in an Arabic post said that the "Houthi attack on is an act of terrorism and a serious escalation on the use of Iranian weapons", according to Arab News.

--IANS

soni/bg

