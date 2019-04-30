Bengal government warns fishermen, tourists about FANI

The has told tourists visiting West Bengal's coastal areas not to go near the sea between May 2 and 4 and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from May 2 in view of severe cyclonic storm FANI over southeast and neighbourhood, officials said on Monday.

All fishermen who have already gone to the deep seas have been told to return to the shore by Wednesday and refrain from venturing into the waters till further notification.

However, the here has not predicted any massive impact in of the cyclone, which is now lying around 1,170 km away from Kolkata. It is expected to travel in a north-west direction but by Wednesday afternoon, it would move in a north-east direction and make a landfall in the Odisha coast.

Heavy showers are predicted over West Bengal, especially in its southern parts, on May 2 and 4, while thunder storm with gusty wind with lighting is likely to occur at one or two places over East and West Midnapur, 24 Parganas, Jhargram districts of Gangetic on Wednesday.

On May 2, thunder squall with wind speed reaching 50-60 km per hour accompanied by lighting is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gangetic

On May 3, the office has forecast heavy rains of 7-11 cm at one or two places over coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal, alongside squally wind of 60-70 km per hour, going up to 85 km per hour.

Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for the south Bengal districts on May 4, when some of the districts could also experience very heavy showers.

The coastal districts may be hit by a thunderstorm with maximum wind speed reaching up to 110-115 km per hour. In other south Bengal districts, the storm may have a maximum wind speed of 70-75 kmph.

