CBI searches YSRCP leader's premises in bank loan case

The (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at the premises of Congress Party and industrialist here and in in connection with alleged evasion of by his companies.

The officials of the central agency conduced searches at the Gachibowli residence, office and other premises of the industrialist, a candidate of the YSRCP in Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency in

There were also reports of CBI searches at the residence and other premises of Raju in district in neighbouring

It is alleged that Raju's firm was sanctioned Rs 2,655 crore loan by three (NBFCs) -- Power Finance Corporation Ltd, and Infrastructure Finance Corporation Ltd -- to set up a thermal power project.

The firm is accused of defaulting on Rs 948 crore of the sanctioned amount, the said.

Raju, however, denied that there were any raids or searches at his premises. He said the CBI officials recorded his statement following a complaint by banks about Rs 600 crore loan default.

The said his power companies could not repay the loans due to losses. He said he had applied to banks for one-time settlement of the loans.

Raju had declared family assets of over Rs 300 crore in his affidavit submitted to the election authorities along with his nomination papers.

Polling in Narsapuram along with 24 other Lok Sabha seats was held on April 11.

Raju had started his political career with YSRCP when the party was floated by Y.S. Jagan in 2011. In 2014, he joined the BJP after he was denied ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections. He returned to the YSRCP last month and secured the ticket from Narsapuram.

