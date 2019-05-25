Bengal Governor appeals for peace, Mamata blames BJP for violence

-
Amid violent political clashes continuing even after poll results came out, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Saturday appealed to the people to maintain peace. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, accused the BJP of inciting violence in areas where they were elected in the Lok Sabha elections.
In a statement, Tripathi conveyed "thanks to the people of West Bengal for participating in the festival of Lok Sabha election of the largest democracy of the world" and appealed to them "to maintain peace in accordance with rich culture of Bengal and unitedly work for the prosperity and progress of the state and the nation".
His appeal came at a time, when a slew of violent incidents were reported on Saturday across districts leaving several injured.
Banerjee hit out at the BJP, which had made enormous strides in the state, winning 18 seats as against two in 2014.
"BJP is (playing) a one-sided scandalous game. They are torturing people not only in Bengal but also in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other places wherever they have been elected. We cannot tolerate all this. I urge oppositions to work together and be with the people so that tortures can be stopped," she said.
However, allegations of creating violence against workers of her Trinamool Congress were reported across districts.
As many as 12 persons were injured in a clash between the Trinamool and the BJP activists at Deganga in North 24 Parganas, police said, adding that two accused have been arrested.
In another incident, a local BJP leader was allegedly beaten up by Trinamool supporters at Charkol village in Birbhum's Nanur, an area infamous for political violence while Trinamool activists accused the BJP workers of vandalising several vehicles in the area.
BJP supporters also alleged that party's booth president at Salboni in West Midnapore district sustained injures after he was beaten up by Trinamool workers.
Trinamool, on the other hand, accused BJP workers of ransacking a Trinamool workers' union office in Bankura where party's veteran and state Minister Subrata Mukherjee lost to BJP's Saubhas Sarkar in the Lok Sabha polls.
