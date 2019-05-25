AAP appoints Sanjay Singh as Rajasthan in-charge

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday appointed its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh as its Rajasthan in-charge, following its heavy defeat in the Lok Sabha election across the nation.

The decision was taken by the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal here at his residence.

The party took the decision as Rajasthan is important in national politics, the AAP said in a statement.

Singh was already given charge of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Apart from him, the AAP also appointed others in top party positions in Rajasthan.

The party took several decisions to strengthen itself in the state and Singh will soon be going to Jaipur to make the announcements.

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 23:10 IST

