'Sharp devotion': Modi devotee carves PM's name on chest

A youth in Bihar's district was so euphoric at Narendra Modi's return to power that he not only distributed sweets, but also carved his name on his chest -- with a sharp knife.

The video of this enthusiastic supporter -- identified as Sonu Patel -- displaying "Modi" on his chest has gone viral on

Residents of his Turkaulia locality in Motihari said that Patel, who had started celebrating as soon as trends showed Modi's was steam-rolling its way back to power, performed his intense act of admiration in front of a crowd.

Afterwards Patel could be heard saying: " 'Zindabad' now and 'Zindabad' forever. Modiji can give his life for the country, and we can give our lives for him. Modiji should rule all his life and develop the country. This is all I have to say. Jai ho, Modiji. Jai Hind, "

Apart from the country, the BJP-led achieved a near-whitewash in Bihar, winning 39 of its 40 Lok Sabha seats. While the was reduced to just one seat, Lalu Prasad's failed to even open its account.

