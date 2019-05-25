President Kovind dissolves 16th Lok Sabha

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.
The Presidential order came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met him and informed of the Cabinet recommendation, while also tendering the formal resignation of his Council of Ministers, it said.
"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (b) of clause (2) of article 85 of the Constitution, I hereby dissolve the Lok Sabha," said the order.
On Friday, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha which was constituted on May 18, 2014.
