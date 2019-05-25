President Kovind dissolves 16th Lok Sabha

on Saturday dissolved the 16th on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet, the Bhavan said in a statement.

The Presidential order came a day after met him and informed of the Cabinet recommendation, while also tendering the formal resignation of his Council of Ministers, it said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (b) of clause (2) of article 85 of the Constitution, I hereby dissolve the Lok Sabha," said the order.

On Friday, the passed a resolution to dissolve the 16th which was constituted on May 18, 2014.

--IANS

rak/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)