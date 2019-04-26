Bengal lawyers to cease work till Monday

Lawyers in on Thursday decided to go on "cease work" till April 29, protesting against "atrocities" and demanding arrest of personnel who "brutally tortured" advocates, staff and judicial officers of on Wednesday.

In a five-point resolution adopted at an emergency meeting on Thursday, the of decided to go on cease work till Monday. During this period, the lawyers would not attend court hearings.

Ashok Deb, of of West Bengal, told IANS that a delegation would go to on Friday to express solidarity with the lawyers working there. representatives will call on the of the on April 30 to register their protest about the "atrocities" in Howrah court, he said.

All members of the bar would wear black badges on April 26 across the state to register their protest against the police excesses and observe a black day.

"We have given the authorities a deadline till 4 p.m. on Monday to act on our demands.

"If they fail to act, we will again meet on Monday to discuss our next course of action," Deb said.

The trouble between the police and the lawyers was sparked off by a dispute over vehicle parking, following which the advocates were "beaten up by the police", Deb alleged.

--IANS

ssp/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)