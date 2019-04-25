Telepresence facility inaugurated in Delhi HC

Former Justice on Thursday inaugurated a telepresence facility in the and other judges of the high court also attended the ceremony.

"The IX 5000 Telepresence System is a state-of-the-art single-codec triple-screen system combining high-fidelity audio and video collaboration functionality with a seating capacity of 18 people. Its 4K ultra-high definition cameras and theatre-quality audio give impression to participants of sitting across the table," a press statement said.

The telepresence room is also fitted with the camera for sharing any document with the participants. The system can easily integrate with the traditional video-conferencing system, IP phones and like desktops, laptops, tablets and mobile phones, using the hardware and

Using the present telepresence system, video conference meetings can be planned anywhere -- inside court rooms and in chambers of judges in remote locations. The system allows such to be pre-scheduled at any time. It also allows for real time interactions via multiple modes.

