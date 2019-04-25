Four prison officials dismissed in Punjab

The on Thursday dismissed four officers of the Central Jail for violating the jail manual and patronising extortion, torture, inhuman treatment besides unnatural acts.

Randhawa said that Jail Rajan Kapoor, and Sukhjinder Singh, as well as have been dismissed from service following an investigation into charges levelled against them by the families of two jail inmates.

Randhawa said that family members of had accused the four officers of subjecting them to inhuman as well as unnatural acts in collusion with the gangsters lodged in the jail. The officers were also accused of patronising extortion.

According to Randhawa, probed the charges and found the officers guilty of violating the jail manual.

--IANS

js/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)