Four prison officials dismissed in Punjab

-
ALSO READ
UN finds torture, ill-treatment in Afghan prisons
After torture accusations, Zimbabwe says lessons to be learnt
Egypt rejects UN criticism of trials for hanged convicts
Toddler in coma after being beaten up; Mother arrested
Most states silent on draft bill to punish public servants for torture
-
The Punjab Jail Department on Thursday dismissed four officers of the Patiala Central Jail for violating the jail manual and patronising extortion, torture, inhuman treatment besides unnatural acts.
State Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that Jail Deputy Superintendent Rajan Kapoor, Assistant Superintendents Vikas Sharma and Sukhjinder Singh, as well as Head Warden Pragan Singh have been dismissed from service following an investigation into charges levelled against them by the families of two jail inmates.
Randhawa said that family members of Brajesh Thakur and Kiranveer Singh had accused the four officers of subjecting them to inhuman torture as well as unnatural acts in collusion with the gangsters lodged in the jail. The officers were also accused of patronising extortion.
According to Randhawa, Inspector General Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh probed the charges and found the officers guilty of violating the jail manual.
--IANS
js/rtp/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU