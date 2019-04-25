JUST IN
Four prison officials dismissed in Punjab

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

The Punjab Jail Department on Thursday dismissed four officers of the Patiala Central Jail for violating the jail manual and patronising extortion, torture, inhuman treatment besides unnatural acts.

State Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that Jail Deputy Superintendent Rajan Kapoor, Assistant Superintendents Vikas Sharma and Sukhjinder Singh, as well as Head Warden Pragan Singh have been dismissed from service following an investigation into charges levelled against them by the families of two jail inmates.

Randhawa said that family members of Brajesh Thakur and Kiranveer Singh had accused the four officers of subjecting them to inhuman torture as well as unnatural acts in collusion with the gangsters lodged in the jail. The officers were also accused of patronising extortion.

According to Randhawa, Inspector General Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh probed the charges and found the officers guilty of violating the jail manual.

First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 19:38 IST

