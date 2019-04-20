Bengal LS polls not letting didi sleep: Modi

Launching a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday claimed that the trend of voting in the first two phases in the state has "put the breaks on the speed-breaker didi's sleep".

Addressing an election rally here in district, Modi said a big political change is taking place in Bengal as people of the state have decided to teach Banerjee a lesson for her actions in the 2019 polls.

"The report of voting in the first and second phase in Bengal has put on breaks on the sleep of the speed-breaker (Banerjee). The entire nation is watching the kind of heinous crimes that are happening here," Modi said.

"Something big is happening in Bengal. The speed-breaker will understand the impact of looting people's money, stopping their development and resorting to hooliganism after May 23.

"In spite of all the attempts by the Trinamool goons to stop and intimidate people, lakhs of labourers, farmers, clerks, businessmen, mothers and sisters came out to cast their votes," he said congratulating the people at the rally.

Modi urged people to punish Banerjee by voting against her in all the polling booths across the state.

He also flayed Banerjee and her party for bringing in people from "neighbouring countries" to campaign for them and said it is unprecedented in India's history that foreigners are used in the nation's election campaigns.

"In order to appease a certain community, people from other countries are brought in for election campaigns here. Has it ever happened in before, that people from other nations are holding election campaigns here? is ready to go to any extent to appease her for her political benefits," Modi alleged.

He said like the people of Bengal, he had also trusted Banerjee as a hard working and a true crusader against the Left rule in the state, but recognised her true face only after he became the

"People of Bengal had put in a lot of faith in Banerjee but she has cheated on you in the name of Maa-Mati-Manush. But it is not just you, even I made the same mistake," Modi said.

"When I used to see her on television or meet her earlier, I used to think that she is working hard for Bengal's development and wants to free Bengal from the Left rule. But after becoming Prime Minister, when I saw her activities, I hang my in shame."

--IANS

mgr/ssp/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)