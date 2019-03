Mamata calls for ouster of Modi government

Calling for the ouster of the government, Friday accused it of stealing the country's reserves and wondered how would it ensure the security of the nation when it could not protect the Rafale files.

Stating that there had been a 260 per cent rise in terror incidents in during the present regime, Banerjee said the BJP-led NDA government could not restore peace in the valley as it had crossed the "expiry date".

"After the elections, the new government at the Centre will bring peace and stability in Kashmir," she said.

Banerjee was addressing a rally on the occasion of here during which she kicked off her party's campaign for the upcoming election.

"You ( government) have stolen all the reserves and money of this country and is using it to fund your party. How will the government, which can't protect the Rafale files, protect the security of the country," she asked.

