Didi frustrated, petrified at defeat: Modi

The way West was taking out her anger on him, her officials and the Election Commission, it showed she feared defeat in the polls, said on Sunday.

Addressing a rally at the Raash Mela Maidan here, Modi again dubbed Banerjee as "Bengal's speedbreaker didi" and said the enthusiasm of people at his rallies symbolised a wave in favour of the

"The more you chant 'Modi, Modi', the more she loses her sleep. Who is she? Speedbreaker. Bengal's speedbreaker didi, who is not having sound sleep," said Modi.

Four days back, while addressing an election meeting in northern West Bengal's Siliguri, Modi had called Banerjee the "speed-breaker" to Bengal's development.

"She is taking out her anger and frustration on her officials. She is taking out her anger on the If somebody wants to understand how in the ground slips from under the feet, then and anger gives a good idea," Modi said.

"The way she is using choice invectives against me, attacking the Election Commission, indicates she is petrified," said Modi to thunderous applause.

Modi alleged that efforts were being made to stop people from coming to the rally.

Uncertainty had clouded Modi's rally on Saturday after the refused to stop the construction of a stage for Banerjee's election meeting on the same ground on Monday - around 30 metres from the one built by the BJP for Modi's rally.

The that provides security to the raised objection after which the BJP demanded that the stage be dismantled.

The administration, however, allowed the to complete constructing the stage and barricaded the VIP zone. It asked the party to take down the bamboo barricades it had began constructing for the people attending Monday's meeting.

Referring to the episode, Modi pointed to the under-construction stage and said: "This is a monument of didi's defeat, a living example of didi's end."

Modi alleged that the stage was built to reduce space for the people attending his rally, and ridiculed the Trinamool Congress' behaviour as "childish".

Saying that he was "overwhelmed" by the enthusiasm of people everywhere in Bengal, Modi said: "People sitting in have no idea that Bengal is showing the way to the country."

