Bengal man kills wife for giving birth to girl

IANS  |  Kolkata 

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in West Bengal's Paschim Midnapore district for strangulating his wife to death after she gave birth to a girl child, police said on Thursday.

"Lakshmipriya Jana, 25, was killed on Wednesday night. Her husband Shintu Jana has been held for interrogation," a police officer said.

The victim's family has lodged a complaint mentioning domestic violence, repeated harassment over dowry and also about giving birth to a girl child, the officer added.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 16:54 IST

