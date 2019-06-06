Bengal man kills wife for giving birth to girl

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in West Bengal's Paschim district for strangulating his wife to death after she gave birth to a girl child, police said on Thursday.

"Lakshmipriya Jana, 25, was killed on Wednesday night. Her husband has been held for interrogation," a said.

The victim's family has lodged a complaint mentioning domestic violence, repeated harassment over dowry and also about giving birth to a girl child, the added.

