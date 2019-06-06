Bengal man kills wife for giving birth to girl

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in West Bengal's Paschim Midnapore district for strangulating his wife to death after she gave birth to a girl child, police said on Thursday.
"Lakshmipriya Jana, 25, was killed on Wednesday night. Her husband Shintu Jana has been held for interrogation," a police officer said.
The victim's family has lodged a complaint mentioning domestic violence, repeated harassment over dowry and also about giving birth to a girl child, the officer added.
--IANS
bnd/bdc/ksk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU