Elderly man found dead at home in Kolkata

A 65-year-old man was found dead in his home in Kolkata's Broad Street area, police said on Thursday.
The body of Biswajit Bose, who used to live with his daughter, was recovered from his residence in the late hours of Wednesday. There were external injury marks on the body, a police officer said.
The motive behind the murder is not clear. We are investigating the case, police said.
--IANS
mgr/mag/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU