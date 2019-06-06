Elderly man found dead at home in Kolkata

A 65-year-old man was found dead in his home in Kolkata's area, police said on Thursday.

The body of Biswajit Bose, who used to live with his daughter, was recovered from his residence in the late hours of Wednesday. There were external injury marks on the body, a said.

The motive behind the murder is not clear. We are investigating the case, police said.

--IANS

mgr/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)