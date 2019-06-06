Elderly man found dead at home in Kolkata

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  Kolkata 

A 65-year-old man was found dead in his home in Kolkata's Broad Street area, police said on Thursday.

The body of Biswajit Bose, who used to live with his daughter, was recovered from his residence in the late hours of Wednesday. There were external injury marks on the body, a police officer said.

The motive behind the murder is not clear. We are investigating the case, police said.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 15:22 IST

